Lane closed on I-80 after 2 Tractor-trailers overturn

UNION COUNTY – A lane is closed on Interstate 80 eastbound after two tractor-trailers have overturned. The left lane of I-80 east is closed after the crash was reported at mile-marker 206 just west of a construction zone. There is a major backup six miles long. One or more motorists are entrapped. Life flight is also reportedly on stand-by. Reports from the scene indicate someone may have died from the crash. We’ll have more updates as they become available.