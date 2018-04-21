Two sought after theft in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – Two people are being sought after a theft in Lewisburg Saturday. Union County Communications tells WKOK the incident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. at Cole’s Hardware. County communications said a man and a woman fled the scene in a tan Volvo sedan registered to a Milton address. The woman reportedly possessed a knife, but county communications says there was no knife involved, but drugs may have been.

The woman is described as approximately 5-feet, 4 inches tall with a thin build, orange hair and tattoos on both arms. She also was wearing a white shirt with lettering and blue jeans. The male was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, red and black plaid shirt with lettering on the back, and blue jeans. He also had gray or blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.