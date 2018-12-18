2 Shamokin locations picked as medical marijuana dispensary sites

HARRISBURG – Two locations in Shamokin will soon become medical marijuana dispensary sites. The Wolf Administration announced Tuesday Harvest of North Central PA, LLC and PharmaCann Penn LLC in Shamokin are two of 23 permits issued to become dispensaries. This is part of Phase II of the medical marijuana program by the state department of health.

Both Shamokin locations are the only ones receiving permits in the North Central PA region. Both sites now have six months to become operational before they can begin dispensing medical marijuana. Once all Phase II dispensaries are operational, there will be a total of 79 dispensaries located throughout the commonwealth.

A complete list of operational dispensary locations is available on the Department of Health website at www.medicalmarijuana.pa.gov.