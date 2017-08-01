2 Northern California sheriff’s deputies shot, wounded 

DOBBINS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two Northern California sheriff’s deputies have been shot and wounded responding to reports of an armed and agitated suspect.

No arrests have been made, and the conditions of the deputies haven’t been released.

The Yuba County sheriff’s deputies were shot around 9 a.m. Tuesday in a rural community about 55 miles north of Sacramento.

The sheriff’s department called it “an active critical incident” on Facebook.