$2 million upgrade includes new turf for Danville HS stadium

DANVILLE – The Danville high school stadium will have a new look this fall. The stadium will have new artificial turf as part of a $2 million upgrade. With the first home football game scheduled for August 25, crews began working at 7 a.m. Wednesday to install the turf, according to The Daily Item.

Danville High School principal Christopher Johns says the turf is expected to be ready for the football team’s season opener, pending any severe weather. Crews had laid about a third of the turf by noon Wednesday.

The project also includes a new track. Danville School District acting Superintendent David Price says the new turf and track will be dedicated during this year’s homecoming game.