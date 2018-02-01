2/1/18 Samantha Pearson, Executive Director/Elm Street Manager, Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation, and ‘Walk it! Bike it! coordinator and Sue Auman, founder and leader of Walk it! Bike it! committee, on the inspiration for the Walk it! Bike it! group and highlighting the opportunity it provides to emphasize non-partisan community work. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
February 1, 2018 |
