UNION COUNTY – Thieves made off with over $16,000 worth of Trek bicycles last week when they burgled a logistics company in White Deer Township, Union County. The bikes were warehoused along Old Route 15.

The products stolen were five new Trek bicycles worth an estimated value of more than $16,000. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Milton State Police at 570-524-2662. (Christopher Elio)