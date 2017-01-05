1/5/17 Carol Parenzan, Middle Susquehanna RiverKeeper, on the many, many activities coming up in 2017. She’ll talk about the ‘young engineers’ who will be helping the RiverKeeper program this year, as well as the Boy Scouts, and she’ll have words about fundraisers. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
1/5/17 Carol Parenzan, Middle Susquehanna RiverKeeper, on the many, many activities coming up in 2017. She’ll talk about the ‘young engineers’ who will be helping the RiverKeeper program this year, as well as the Boy Scouts, and she’ll have words about fundraisers. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
January 5, 2017 |
About The Author