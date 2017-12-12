150 year celebration set for Northumberland County Courthouse

NORTHUMBERLAND – This Wednesday, December 13, 2017 the Northumberland County Court will mark its 150th anniversary with a celebration in courtroom #1 at the courthouse. There will be a keynote speech presented by local historian John Moore of Northumberland, followed by remarks made by President Judge Charles Saylor and the Honorable Judge Hugh Jones.

Members of the Northumberland County Bar Association are invited to make remarks as well as the judiciary. The celebration begins at 11am and it is open to the public. Light refreshments will be available to all attendees.