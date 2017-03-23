15-year-old who died with her father is identified

SELINSGROVE – State police continue to investigate how two people died in a home in Snyder County earlier this week. 41-year-old Donovan Gillison and his 15-year-old daughter Jada Gillison were found dead inside their home at 946 Fisher Road in Monroe Township.

Authorities have not indicated how they died, but do tell us there were no weapons involved and no blunt force trauma or evidence of wounds. They also said the public is not in any danger. Autopsies on the victims were completed and results are pending. Jada Gillison was a student at Selinsgrove High School and counselors were made available to students. (Ali Stevens)