15-year-old boy charged for Shamokin school threat

COAL TOWNSHIP – We now know who’s behind a threat at Shamokin/Middle High School in February. Police have charged a 15-year-old student with disorderly conduct related to the threat, which led to a lot of absences that day.

Coal Township Police Detective Jeffrey Brennan told the News-Item the boy faces a third degree misdemeanor count. Brennan said two female students reported they were speaking with the boy Feb. 14 when he made a comment about the girls being targets in a school shooting.

The incident wasn’t apparently widely known until about a week later and then spread on social media. An expulsion hearing and special school board meeting to vote on whether to expel the boy has been postponed twice but is scheduled for Thursday.