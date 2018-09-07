$15 mil for anti-drug smuggling procedures: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/7/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The head of Pennsylvania’s prison system said Thursday it is costing the state about $15 million to implement new procedures to combat drug smuggling believed to have caused dozens of staff to become sick in recent weeks. Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said the 25 prisons are on track to resume normal operations next week.

About 50 guards and other employees have reported symptoms since the start of August that are thought to have been caused by exposure to a clear, odorless substance known as synthetic marijuana, or K-2. Wetzel said attorney-client visits have resumed, and all visits are expected to be allowed starting Monday. The weeklong system-wide lockdown should be over early next week as well.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania Roman Catholic bishop who now serves in Indiana has denied an allegation of misconduct. The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend told PennLive.com in a statement Thursday that former Harrisburg bishop Kevin Rhoades “adamantly denies” the accusation and that he “did nothing wrong.” Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo received the report last month.

Rhodes hasn’t been charged. According to Chardo, the male victim was around 18-years-old when the incident happened. Chardo says the victim died in 1996. Rhodes began with the Harrisburg Diocese in 1983. He served as bishop from 2004 to 2009. Rhodes was named bishop of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese in Jan. 2010. The accusation follows a landmark Pennsylvania grand jury report that claimed over 1,000 children in six Catholic dioceses have been abused since the 1940s.

Features

TORONTO (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have removed the Chief Wahoo logo from the sleeve of their uniforms for a four-game series in Toronto. The decision to nix the logo was partially driven by a failed legal challenge against the team when it played in Toronto during the 2016 AL Championship Series. While Cleveland played the Blue Jays, a lawsuit was filed to have the logo and team name banned from Canadian TV.

A judge dismissed the case. The Indians have said they will permanently remove the logo from their uniforms next season. The move came after decades complaints that the grinning, red-faced caricature that dates to 1947 is racist. The Indians will return to their regular uniforms when they play at Tampa Bay next week.

UNDATED (AP) — Tens of thousands of U.S. hotel employees will soon carry panic buttons to help protect them from harassment. Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt are among more than a dozen hotel chains providing the devices and harassment training by 2020. The American Hotel and Lodging Association says more than 18,000 U.S. hotels are expected to participate.

The devices will vary. In newer hotels with Wi-Fi they might automatically send the employee’s location to security officers. In an older or smaller hotel they might emit a loud shriek. In most cases they will be given to staff whose jobs require them to work alone. Some cities, including New York, Seattle and Chicago, already require the devices. The new agreement will bring them nationwide.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer caught on video warning a group of young people not to flee or fight because he was “trigger happy” has been demoted and faces a disciplinary process that could lead to a suspension or his firing. Hartford Police Chief David Rosado announced yesterday that Sgt. Stephen Barone was demoted to officer and assigned to desk duty.

An internal affairs investigation found that he violated the department’s code of conduct. A Facebook video shows Barone telling a group he stopped last month that if they tried to flee, he’s a “little trigger happy” and added he gets paid overtime if he has to shoot someone.

NEW YORK (AP) — The coup of publishing a column by an anonymous Trump administration official bashing the boss could backfire on The New York Times if the author is unmasked and turns out to be a little-known person, or if the newspaper’s own reporters solve the puzzle. Within hours of the essay appearing on the paper’s website, the mystery of the writer’s identity began to rival the Watergate-era hunt for “Deep Throat” in Washington, and a parade of Trump team members issued statements Thursday saying, in effect, “it’s not me.”

The Times’ only clue was calling the author a “senior administration official.” James Dao, the newspaper’s op-ed editor, said in the Times’ daily podcast that while an intermediary brought him together with the author, he conducted a background check and spoke to the person to the point that he was “totally confident” in the identity.

How large the pool of “senior administration officials” is in Washington is a matter of interpretation.

It’s a term used loosely around the White House. Press offices often release statements or offer background briefings and ask that the information be attributed to a senior administration official. The Partnership for Public Services tracks approximately 700 senior positions in government, ones that require Senate confirmation.

Paul Light, a New York University professor and expert on the federal bureaucracy, said about 50 people could have legitimately written the column — probably someone in a political position appointed by President Donald Trump. He suspects the author is in either a Cabinet-level or deputy secretary position who frequently visits the White House or someone who works in the maze of offices in the West Wing. Most of the Cabinet has denied authorship.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The idea to hand out a popular film Oscar has been shelved for now following widespread backlash, but film academy president John Bailey says that the new category was well-intentioned in its efforts to reflect a changing industry and misunderstood by its critics. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Thursday that it will further study plans for the category, citing the fact that implementing a new award three quarters of the way into the year would create challenges for films that have already been released.

The academy announced the new category for “outstanding achievement in popular film” last month without parameters, spawning immediate questions about the criteria and how it would impact critically and commercially films such as “Black Panther,” which has been cited as a possible best picture contender.

Bailey told The Associated Press he was surprised by the negative reaction to the new category and feels that that people did not understand its goal to give recognition to the kinds of films that are being made today.

“The idea of this award was not about trying to make sure that certain kinds of big mass market pictures get recognized. To my mind, it’s more about the kind of pictures that are so difficult to get made,” Bailey said, citing films that he worked on like “The Big Chill” and “Ordinary People” as the kind of “middle pictures” that major studios don’t make as many of and, when they do, aren’t often recognized with the film industry’s most prestigious award.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A sarcastic sign in the window of a Connecticut restaurant asking people not to let their dogs pee on the eatery’s outside flower pot has earned the owner a $250 fine. Duc Nguyen, owner of Duc’s Place in New Haven, tells the New Haven Independent he was disgusted with people allowing their dogs to urinate on his pot.

He thought a humorous sign was a good way of discouraging dog walkers from letting pets relieve themselves there. It read: “Attn: dog owners. This is a pay-per-pee flower pot. (Pay inside or leave your address and we’ll kindly return the favor.)” Honda Smith, the city’s public space enforcement officer, said Nguyen broke two city ordinances for being a public nuisance and issued the fine Tuesday. Nguyen says he plans to appeal.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Foles caught another pass in a clutch spot to spark a sputtering offense that looked out of sync while the defense picked up right where it left off last time it faced Atlanta. After seeing their “world champions” banner unveiled, the Philadelphia Eagles took the first step toward trying to become the first team to repeat in 14 years by stopping Matt Ryan to Julio Jones on the final again in an 18-12 victory over the Falcons. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Tiger Woods’ lowest round since his last victory more than five years ago was good enough for a share of the lead at the BMW Championship. Woods and Rory McIlroy each shot 8-under 62 in the scorching air at Aronimink. They had a one-shot lead over Xander Schauffele in the third of four FedEx Cup playoff events.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 9 Toronto 4

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final San Diego 6 Cincinnati 2

Final Chi Cubs 6 Washington 4, 10 Innings

Final Atlanta 7 Arizona 6, 10 Innings

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 18 Atlanta 12

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

St. Louis at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland 10:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Washington at Seattle 9:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(16) TCU at SMU 8:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

