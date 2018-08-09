14-year-old female sexually assaulted, suspects in custody

GOWEN CITY – State troopers say morals offenses may be filed against 63-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman after a sexual assault in the Shamokin area.

Pennsylvania State Police in Stonington received a ChildLine report of a 14-year-old female who was sexually assaulted and had sexually explicit images taken of her in July. In East Cameron Township, Northumberland County, a search warrant was obtained and the suspects’ residence was searched on August 1.

Trooper say they seized several electronic devices, electronic storage devices, and the clothing in which the victim said she was photographed. Both suspects were taken into custody and placed in Snyder County Prison on probation detainers. Charges will follow through the district court as the investigation continues.