13th Annual Dirk Sojka Slam Dunk event is Saturday

LEWISBURG — The annual Dirk Sojka Slam Dunk event to raise money for SUNCOM Industries is this Saturday. The event takes place during the men’s Bucknell basketball game at Sojka Pavilion at 2 p.m. There will be a large silent auction featuring sports memorabilia and a raffle drawing for a number of prizes.

Peggy Vitale is Chief Executive Officer at SUNCOM, “We just celebrated our 50th year of service. We provide service to adults with disabilities, some facility based programs and community based. We take folks out into the community and volunteer at other non-profits. We also have a work component, getting people jobs in the community with support of a job coach. And, we have work in a facility, where we are training people to learn those skills to get jobs in the community and earn a paycheck.”

The event is named after Dirk Sojka, a former client at SUNCOM who passed away in 2002. His father is former Bucknell president Dr. Gary Sojka. He spoke about why he and his wife Sandy support SUNCOM, “What I think thrilled us the most was, you have a special child and you wonder are they always just going to be a dependent and a ward essentially. What SUNCOM did for Dirk was made him a citizen. He realized he had a job. He realized he had a role. He got a paycheck. His self-worth went up enormously.”

All events and activities that take place on Saturday are supported by the Bucknell men’s basketball program. Coach Nathan Davis has been a part of the event since he served as an assistant coach from 2003 to 2008 and now as head coach of the program, “It is certainly something that we as a program are very proud to be a part of. Anything we can do to help out the community. Gary and Sandy Sojka have obviously done so much for the university, for our program and the athletic department that it’s important and we are excited to be a part of it every year.”

Davis continued, “I think our guys really enjoy it. They like getting out on the court before the game, just shooting around with the people from SUNCOM. Hopefully we will put on enough of a good show and score enough points so everyone can leave happy.”

Tickets are still available for the Dirk Sojka Slam Dunk event online at www.bucknell.edu. Bucknell takes on Boston College at the event. (Ali Stevens)