1/30/17 Eckie Friar, Education Specialist, Transitions, on an upcoming ‘Care for Kids’ workshop that prepares parents, caregivers, and early childhood educators to be proactive in preventing child sexual abuse through the promotion of sexual health education. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
January 30, 2017 |
