“13 reasons why” creating a stir in The Valley

SELINSGROVE – The critically acclaimed Netflix series “13 reasons why” has prompted a response from a local school. Selinsgrove Area Middle School and High School has sent out a letter alerting parents about the show’s content, and that mental health organizations as well as organizations trying to prevent teen suicide are suggesting that it may not be appropriate for all teenagers.

Selinsgrove Area High School Principal Brian Parise says he wondered how many kids in his school were watching this show. “I couldn’t find that didn’t watch the whole series, or part of it.”

So with that information, his next question for his students was, are your parents watching with you? “Are your parents aware of this? Are they watching it with you? To a person they said no. That was concerning enough for us to feel the need to send something out just for awareness.”

There’s concern that the series could be viewed as a glorification of suicide, and may increase thoughts of suicide in teenagers who are dealing with depression or who have had suicidal ideations in the past.

The letter was sent to inform, and encourage parents to either talk to their teenagers about this show, or even watch it with them. The letter also includes resources for those who may need help or are having suicidal thoughts.

CMSU Crisis Hotline (24-Hour Availability) – 1-800-222-9016

Society for Prevention of Teen Suicide – www.sptsusa.org

Lifeline – 1-800-273-TALK

Selinsgrove Middle School Guidance Office – 570-372-2263

Selinsgrove High School Guidance Office – 570-372-2230

(Christopher Elio)