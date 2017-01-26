Home
1/26/17 Rick Blair, State police trooper, Community Services Officer and Public Information Officer, on the FAQ’s of state police, covering multiple regional counties, and a few words about the 2017 Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet. (Click here to hear or download the interview)

