1/25/17 Larry Wary, Snydertown resident, former county commissioner candidate, on the Affordable Care Act, our health care system, and the letter he wrote to federal leaders concerning his brother’s death. He’ll talk about the responses he’s received. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
January 25, 2017 |
