Home
1/25/17 Larry Wary, Snydertown resident, former county commissioner candidate, on the Affordable Care Act, our health care system, and the letter he wrote to federal leaders concerning his brother’s death. He’ll talk about the responses he’s received. (Click here to hear or download the interview)

1/25/17 Larry Wary, Snydertown resident, former county commissioner candidate, on the Affordable Care Act, our health care system, and the letter he wrote to federal leaders concerning his brother’s death. He’ll talk about the responses he’s received. (Click here to hear or download the interview)

WKOK Staff | |

Click here to download the interview.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff