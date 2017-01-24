1/24/17 Teresa Duttinger, Holistic Health Coach & Personal Trainer, with The Whole Life Society (formerly Integral Yoga Center in New Berlin), and Nancy Giuntini, Lewisburg Reiki Practice, on the opening of the Susquehanna River Valley Reiki. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
1/24/17 Teresa Duttinger, Holistic Health Coach & Personal Trainer, with The Whole Life Society (formerly Integral Yoga Center in New Berlin), and Nancy Giuntini, Lewisburg Reiki Practice, on the opening of the Susquehanna River Valley Reiki. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
January 24, 2017 |
About The Author