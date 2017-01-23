1/23/17 Harvey Edwards, Director, The Tolerance Troupe, on their goal of opening up the Troupe to the entire Valley and holding auditions. He’ll discuss the history of the troupe and their bright future (Click here to hear or download the interview)
1/23/17 Harvey Edwards, Director, The Tolerance Troupe, on their goal of opening up the Troupe to the entire Valley and holding auditions. He’ll discuss the history of the troupe and their bright future (Click here to hear or download the interview)
January 23, 2017 |
