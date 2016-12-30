12/30/16 Kim King, Assistant Director/Youth Services Coordinator, Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library, and Jennifer Vovakes, educator, on this weekend’s ‘Countdown to Noon’ in King Street Park. The annual family friendly New Year’s Eve morning event in King Street Park. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
