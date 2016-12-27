12/27/16 Janelle Weaver, organizer of the C.J.’s Resolution Challenge, and Steve McAnnaney, from Autism Diagnostic Evaluations, on the fundraising January 7th run at the R.B. Winter State Park. We’ll discuss her fourth annual event, held each year to raise money for autism services. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
December 27, 2016 |
About The Author