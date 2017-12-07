12/7/17 On The Mark, Thursday, December 7, 2017 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan discuss the objectivity of the Robert Mueller investigation, President Donald Trump’s slurring words at a speech, and the vortex in Harrisburg (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff
December 7, 2017
