12/4/18 Cindy Herman and Edna Cravitz on Heartwarming Christmas Stories (Click here to download or listen)

Cindy O. Herman (freelance writer, Winfield resident) and Edna Cravitz (retired teacher, author, Selinsgrove area resident), on a new book of Christmas stories they’ve co-written with four other authors. Compiled by Marsha Hubler, Heartwarming Christmas Stories contains, among other stories, words about the growing up in the Coal Region, the ethnic culture and characters there and the enchanting time that is Christmas.

