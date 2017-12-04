Home
12/4/17 Tim Murray, Susquehanna University alum (Class of 93), CEO of Aluminum Bahrain (Alba), one of the largest aluminum smelters in the world. and Dr. Matthew Rousu, Interim Dean and Professor of Economics, Sigmund Weis School of Business, Susquehanna University, on Tim’s visit to the Valley, and other related, timely issues and topics. (Click here to download or listen)

12/4/17 Tim Murray, Susquehanna University alum (Class of 93), CEO of Aluminum Bahrain (Alba), one of the largest aluminum smelters in the world. and Dr. Matthew Rousu, Interim Dean and Professor of Economics, Sigmund Weis School of Business, Susquehanna University, on Tim’s visit to the Valley, and other related, timely issues and topics. (Click here to download or listen)

WKOK Staff | December 4, 2017 |

Click here to download

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff