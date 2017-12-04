12/4/17 Tim Murray, Susquehanna University alum (Class of 93), CEO of Aluminum Bahrain (Alba), one of the largest aluminum smelters in the world. and Dr. Matthew Rousu, Interim Dean and Professor of Economics, Sigmund Weis School of Business, Susquehanna University, on Tim’s visit to the Valley, and other related, timely issues and topics. (Click here to download or listen)