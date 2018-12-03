12/3/18 Stacey Pearson-Wharton on student health and wellness (Click here to download or listen)

Stacey Pearson-Wharton, Dean of Health and Wellness, on student health and wellness, and the opening of the Amy E. Winans Center for Wellness on the Susquehanna University campus. We discussed the university’s mission to make sure students are well, so they can do well. She talked about the stress and anxiety of today’s students, and new center which is a go-to place for students to seek help, information, stress management, health snacks, yoga and meditation, adult coloring books and video games.

