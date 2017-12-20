12/20/17 Slade Shreck, Community activist, former Sunbury Revitalization Inc. board member, SPARC member, Shikellamy School Board member, Spreading Antlers leader, and much, much more…on the Sunbury ‘Countdown in the Downtown’ Sunbury New Years Eve celebration. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
12/20/17 Slade Shreck, Community activist, former Sunbury Revitalization Inc. board member, SPARC member, Shikellamy School Board member, Spreading Antlers leader, and much, much more…on the Sunbury ‘Countdown in the Downtown’ Sunbury New Years Eve celebration. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
December 20, 2017 |
About The Author