12/19/17 John Moore, author, freelance writer, storyteller, newspaperman, history buff, on the history of Christmas celebrations in the US and elsewhere. We’ll talk about life in colonial times here, the hardships, and dangers, and the emergence of a widespread celebration of Christmas. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
December 19, 2017 |
