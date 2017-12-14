12/14/17 Samantha Pearson, Executive Director/Elm Street Manager, Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation, and ‘Walk it! Bike it! coordinator, and Megan Wolleben, Bucknell staffer, Lewisburg resident, Walk It! Bike It! committee member, avid and active runner, walker, cyclist, with more on the state of bicycle and pedestrian laws in Pennsylvania, and bicycling as a way of life in Penna. (Click here to hear or download the interview)