12/13/17 Janell Weaver, founder of CJ’s Resolution Challenge, Megan Epler, Program Manager, Autism and Developmental Institute (ADMI), and Steve McAnnaney, Autism Diagnostic Evaluations Resources and Services (ADERS) on this year’s race, and the beneficiaries of the awareness raising and fundraising race. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
December 13, 2017 |
