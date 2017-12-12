12/12/17 Karen Buch, Registered Dietician, Owner Nutrition Connections, on her recent US and overseas conferences and talks where she has presented, and participated, discussing the latest scientific news, food trends, sustainable food production and global food supply. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
December 12, 2017 |
