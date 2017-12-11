12/11/17 Shari Jacobson and others, of the group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, on an upcoming Dec. 14 vigil to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the Sandy Hook mass killing. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
December 11, 2017 |
