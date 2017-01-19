1/19/17 Steve Stumbris, Director, Bucknell University Small Business Development Center, on their advice on best practices for managing a small business. We’ll talk about how small businesses can find local entrepreneurs and we’ll have some information on a tax workshop for small businesses. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
