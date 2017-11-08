11/8/17 Carol Parenzan, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper, and Jack Miller of the Otzinachson Chapter of the Sierra Club, on the state of the river, what we all can do, and an upcoming November 15th, “If Not You, Then Who?” program with the Sierra Club about personal choices you can make to be the difference as a steward of the earth. (Click here to hear or download the interview)