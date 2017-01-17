1/17/17 Grace Mahon, Melissa Apanel and Andrea Tufo, on the 19th Annual Chocolate Festival and Auction to benefit the Donald Heiter Community Center. The event is at 7pm February 4th at the Lewisburg Hotel. It is a major event that occurs during the ice festival in Lewisburg. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
January 17, 2017 |
