11/7/17 Andy Russell, former standout Pittsburgh Steeler, very active in a number of educational and charitable initiatives and founder Andy Russell Charitable Foundation and Fritz M. Heinemann, President, Andy Russell Charitable Foundation, with a full update on the vision, fundraising, design and the status of the landmark all-inclusive playground in the Selinsgrove area’s East Snyder Park. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff
November 7, 2017
