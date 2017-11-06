11/6/17 Dennis Wolfe, candidate for Selinsgrove school board. He is a former SASD school board member (1981-1980) and wants to help keep the district ‘on top.’ He returns to the show to discuss his campaign and his interest in getting back on the Selinsgrove School Board. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
November 6, 2017 |
