11/3/17 Dwayne Heisler, Democratic and progressive leader, businessperson and regional advocate for good government, Toni Bell, Bloomburg Town Council member, talking about a divisive council race and issues of equality. Dwayne will also talk about other important issues of the day, and we’ll discuss local opportunities for people to get involved. (Click here to download or listen)
11/3/17 Dwayne Heisler, Democratic and progressive leader, businessperson and regional advocate for good government, Toni Bell, Bloomburg Town Council member, talking about a divisive council race and issues of equality. Dwayne will also talk about other important issues of the day, and we’ll discuss local opportunities for people to get involved. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
November 3, 2017 |
About The Author