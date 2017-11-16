11/16/17 Ann Keeler Evans, Minister, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, on the sexual harassment issue that has popped up in Hollywood and Washington DC. We’ll discuss the victim shaming underway now, the value of decades old accusations, and the Judge Roy Moore controversy. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
November 16, 2017 |
