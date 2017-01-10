1/10/17 Kathleen Dunkelberger, Sunbury area nurse and nursing consultant, outspoken vaccine choice and medical marijuana advocate, on an upcoming Medical Marijuana Informational Forum. The event is for parents, caregivers, and users, who will be seeking, or may use medical marijuana. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
1/10/17 Kathleen Dunkelberger, Sunbury area nurse and nursing consultant, outspoken vaccine choice and medical marijuana advocate, on an upcoming Medical Marijuana Informational Forum. The event is for parents, caregivers, and users, who will be seeking, or may use medical marijuana. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
January 10, 2017 |
About The Author