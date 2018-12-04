11 cited Catholic clergy can’t be made public: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/4/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court says the names of 11 Roman Catholic clergy cited in a grand jury report on sexual abuse of children can’t be made public. The Supreme Court said Monday releasing the information would have violated the clergymen’s state constitutional right to have their reputation protected. The clergy challenged being named in the document before its August release.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says that although he can’t release the names, the state’s bishops should. The clergy argued they hadn’t been provided an adequate opportunity to respond to the grand jury about the allegations. They also said the report stigmatized people who hadn’t been convicted of crimes, and contained inaccuracies. The jury found more than 300 priests had abused children going back 70 years, and church officials covered up abuse.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A long-time Philadelphia political consultant has been convicted of campaign finance violations involving the 2012 re-election bid of Democratic U.S. Rep. Bob Brady. A jury Monday convicted Kenneth Smukler of conspiracy to defraud the United States and other campaign finance violations. Prosecutors say Smukler helped orchestrate a $90,000 payment to Brady’s primary election opponent through a series of false documents and illegal pass-throughs. Opponent Jimmie Moore had agreed to drop out of the race if Brady’s campaign could pay off his campaign debts.

Smukler was also found guilty in connection with his work on the unsuccessful 2014 campaign by former Democratic U.S. Rep. Marjorie Margolies to reclaim her seat. Prosecutors say Smukler caused the Margolies campaign to illegally use general election funds to pay for primary election expenditures, then lied about it to the campaign’s lawyer. Brady did not seek re-election this year.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — After 123 years under family-run leadership, Times-Shamrock Communications is turning to a non-family member to run the company, which includes four daily newspapers in Pennsylvania. Family chief executives Matthew Haggerty, George Lynett Jr. and Robert Lynett announced the change Monday. They said it was years in the making and part of their succession planning.

Chief financial officer Jim Lewandowski will become CEO on April 1. He’ll oversee all the media businesses that comprise Times-Shamrock, including The Times-Tribune in Scranton, The Citizens’ Voice in Wilkes-Barre, the Standard-Speaker in Hazleton and the Republican Herald in Pottsville.

Chief operating officer Don Farley will become company president and oversee all media operations across the U.S., including print, radio, outdoor and digital. The three current family CEOs say they will remain active in family governance of Times-Shamrock and its private equity investment arm.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The commander of a Minneapolis police precinct has been replaced following the uproar over Christmas tree decorations that the mayor said amounted to a “racist display.” Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder confirmed yesterday that inspector Aaron Biard had been removed as commander of the Fourth Precinct on the city’s north side. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said in a statement that Assistant Chief Mike Kjos will be responsible for the precinct’s day-to-day operations until a replacement is found.

Two Minneapolis officers were placed on paid leave Friday for their apparent involvement in the decorations. The Christmas tree at the precinct station was decorated with items such as Newport cigarettes, police crime tape, a can of malt liquor and a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen cup. Mayor Jacob Frey said the decorations amounted to a “racist display.” A picture of the tree circulated online before the items were removed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Should authorities be able to deny handgun licenses for hateful tweets? A New York lawmaker is raising the question with a bill that would require police to scrutinize the social media activity and online searches of handgun license applicants, and disqualify those who have published violent or hateful posts.

State Sen. Kevin Parker says he hopes his proposal sparks discussion about how to balance public safety and online privacy. The Brooklyn Democrat noted that mass killers often provide warning signs through their social media posts, as in the case of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect, who ranted online that Jews were “children of Satan.”

“It’s a new time. It’s a new technology,” Parker said. “It’s time that we in fact start having that conversation about how we monitor social media in a way that we can create safety for our communities.” Free-speech watchdogs and even some gun-control advocates have raised concerns about the bill, which would require handgun applicants to turn over login information to allow investigators to look at three years’ worth of Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram postings. Google, Yahoo and Bing searches over the previous year also would be checked.

KATOWICE, Poland (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he wishes he could travel back in time like the cyborg he played in “The Terminator” so he could stop fossil fuels from being used. “If we would’ve never started in that direction and used other technology, we’d be much better off,” the actor and former California governor said Monday at the start of a U.N. climate conference in Poland.

“The biggest evil is fossil fuels: it’s coal, it’s gasoline, it’s the natural gas,” he told conference delegates.

Schwarzenegger also insisted that the United States was “still in” an international accord to curb global warming despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to walk away from the agreement. Calling Trump “meshugge” – Yiddish for “crazy” – for abandoning the accord, Schwarzenegger said the 2015 agreement has widespread support at the local and state levels even if the federal government isn’t on board.

NEW YORK (AP) — With a week commemorating the death of former President George H.W. Bush due to climax with a memorial service Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral, the national media has almost inevitably focused on the contrast between his era and the present day. Even without President Donald Trump giving fresh fuel to those comparisons, they led to at least one angry television confrontation Monday on ABC’s “The View.”

TV networks marked Bush’s passing late Friday with reminiscences and coverage of Bush’s body being flown Monday from Texas to Washington, D.C. The top broadcasters and cable news networks will cover Wednesday morning’s ceremony live with Bush’s son, former President George W. Bush, delivering one of the eulogies. A funeral service will take place Thursday in Houston before Bush’s body is laid to rest. Like when parents die, giving rise to remembrances among their families, the death of a president is one for a country to reflect on the world when the president was in office, between 1989 and 1993 in Bush’s case, said Frank Sesno, a former CNN Washington bureau chief and now a George Washington University professor.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lawyers for President Trump say porn actress Stormy Daniels should pay nearly $800,000 for filing a failed defamation lawsuit against him. Attorney Charles Harder told a federal judge in Los Angeles Monday that his firm put in more than 500 hours on the case. He wants nearly $390,000 in lawyers’ fees and an equal amount in sanctions to deter Daniels from filing other meritless suits.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, objected, calling the amounts obscene and outrageous. The judge said he’ll rule later. Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006. She sued him after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job.” A judge threw out the case in October and ruled that Trump could recoup legal fees.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch motivational speaker Emile Ratelband may feel like a 49-year-old but according to Dutch law he is still 69. A Dutch court on Monday rejected Ratelband’s request to shave 20 years off his age in a case that drew worldwide attention. “Mr. Ratelband is at liberty to feel 20 years younger than his real age and to act accordingly,” Arnhem court said in a press statement . “But amending his date of birth would cause 20 years of records to vanish from the register of births, deaths, marriages and registered partnerships. This would have a variety of undesirable legal and societal implications.”

Ratelband went to court last month, arguing that he didn’t feel 69 and saying his request was consistent with other forms of personal transformation which are gaining acceptance in the Netherlands and around the world, such as the ability to change one’s name or gender. The court rejected that argument, saying that unlike in the case of a name or gender, Dutch law assigns rights and obligations based on age “such as the right to vote and the duty to attend school. If Mr. Ratelband’s request was allowed, those age requirements would become meaningless.”

BRISTOL, N.H. (AP) — A turtle given to a bedridden little boy in New Hampshire back in 1968 celebrated her 50th birthday with party hats, a sheet cake with the right number of candles and many well-wishers.

Diane the Turtle was given to Jim Tonner when he was 12 and being treated for hip arthritis at his home in Braintree, Massachusetts. Years later, Jim, and his twin brother, Brad Tonner, opened a gift shop in Bristol, New Hampshire, which became Diane’s home. Her tank is surrounded by photos of store visitors.

On Saturday, the store was crowded with visitors singing “Happy Birthday” to Diane, who wore a tiny party hat.

“Another animal might put their head back in their shell,” Jim Tonner said Monday. “Her head went straight out. It’s one of the funniest things you’ve ever seen.” The brothers have written and illustrated books about Diane and set up a turtle webcam in their shop. Tonner said when he was a child, turtles like Diane were popular pets, but many didn’t live that long. That’s why she’s so unusual, he said. Today, the 4-pound turtle is thriving. Her favorite foods are strawberries and romaine lettuce. But don’t worry about the ban on that salad green; Tonner grows his own romaine.

NEW YORK (AP) — The wife and daughter of Vice President Mike Pence plan more stories about the family bunny, Marlon Bundo. The conservative publisher Regnery announced Monday that it had a deal with Pence’s wife, Karen, and daughter, Charlotte, for two more picture books featuring Marlon. As with the best-selling “Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President,” a portion of the authors’ proceeds will be donated to charities fighting human trafficking and supporting art therapy.

The two new books are both scheduled for next year. The first Bundo book inspired a gay-themed spoof by the staff of HBO host John Oliver that sold hundreds of thousands of copies. Even Charlotte Pence said she bought one, noting that Oliver was also donating money to charity, including one seeking to end AIDS.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz ran around and extended plays the way he did before his knee injury. Wentz tossed two touchdown passes, Darren Sproles ran for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles stayed in the hunt for the NFC East title with a 28-13 victory over the depleted Washington Redskins. The Eagles won consecutive games for the first time since Nick Foles led them to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.

