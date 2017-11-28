11/28/17 Robert Garrett, President and CEO, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce on the upcoming GSVCC event designed to give Valley municipalities the tools necessary to opt in or out of the latest gambling expansion. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
November 28, 2017 |
