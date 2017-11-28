11/28/17 oanne Troutman, President and CEO Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, and Sara Lauver, Director of Community Impact and Marketing GSVUW, on ‘Giving Tuesday’ and the many opportunities for Valley residents to contribute to all charities, non-profits and community organizations. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
11/28/17 oanne Troutman, President and CEO Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, and Sara Lauver, Director of Community Impact and Marketing GSVUW, on ‘Giving Tuesday’ and the many opportunities for Valley residents to contribute to all charities, non-profits and community organizations. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
November 28, 2017 |
About The Author