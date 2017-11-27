11/27/17 Joyce Hendricks, President, Friends of the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, on their upcoming Tree Fest of Children’s Books, held at the library as a fundraiser for the 2018 Summer Reading Program. Each year, this enchanting event brings the community together for a fun tribute to the power and magic of children’s books. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
November 27, 2017 |
