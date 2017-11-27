11/27/17 Brian Johnson, Youth Pastor, Revival Tabernacle, Milton, author, on this Saturday’s project organized by the youth at Revival Tabernacle, Milton, entitled The Laundry Love Project. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
11/27/17 Brian Johnson, Youth Pastor, Revival Tabernacle, Milton, author, on this Saturday’s project organized by the youth at Revival Tabernacle, Milton, entitled The Laundry Love Project. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
November 27, 2017 |
