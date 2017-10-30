10/30/17 Dr. Christopher T. Martine, David Burpee Professor of Plant Genetics and Research, Curator, Manning Herbarium, Biology Department, Bucknell University, and Lance Schwartz, Tech Ed educator, Selinsgrove Area School District, and avid ATV/UTV rider and advocate, on the educational opportunities and the new video on the forest restoration project at the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area, and the conservation work that is happening involving conservationists and ATV riders. The ‘Plants are Cool’ video and the economic development aspects of the work. (Click here to download or listen)