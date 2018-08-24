100 dogs rescued: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/24/18

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Animal welfare agents in Pennsylvania rescued about 100 German Shorthaired Pointers from a suspected puppy mill after neighbors alerted authorities to deplorable conditions. Several neighbors near the rural farm in Hopewell Township started noticing the hunting dogs were getting loose from the farm, showing up hungry and sickly on residents’ doorsteps.

The neighbors connected on social media to share stories about animals they found and alerted animal welfare groups. The dogs were removed from the farm Wednesday afternoon and are being cared for at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Washington County District Attorney Gene Vittone says the dogs had little water and were in unsanitary conditions. No charges have been filed.

Features

BOSTON (AP) — Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is again demanding that President Donald Trump stop using the band’s songs at rallies. Tyler’s attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to the president Wednesday, a day after the song “Livin’ on the Edge” was heard at a Trump rally in West Virginia. It’s not the first time Tyler has asked Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs. Tyler sent the Trump campaign two cease-and-desist letters in 2015 for its use of the band’s music.

The latest letter says by using “Livin’ on the Edge,” the president “is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency.” Tyler tweeted it isn’t a political issue, he just does not let anyone use his songs without permission. Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt was by turn sympathetic and gently probing during her interview with President Donald Trump that aired on Thursday, yet was also caught mischaracterizing one of his answers while promoting the event. The “Fox & Friends” co-host had a coveted yet pressure-filled opportunity. She interviewed Trump the day after news of lawyer Michael Cohen’s plea deal and the guilty verdict at former campaign manager Paul Manafort’s trial broke almost simultaneously.

Instead of a straight news reporter, Trump invited to the White House a host of his favorite morning show, which airs curated news and opinion tailored to his supporters. Trump called Earhardt “a truly great person” while tweeting a promotion of her book in May. Portions of the interview were aired throughout the three-hour program. Earhardt started with ice-breakers, asking Trump how he handles all the publicity. She interjected, “right,” when the president complained that reporters “like to cover nonsense.”

NEW YORK (AP) — An all-star lineup that includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar and many more will perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral next week. The Queen of Soul’s service will be held in Detroit on Aug. 31. Also slated to perform are Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and Franklin’s son, Edward Franklin.

The list was provided to The Associated Press on Thursday by Franklin’s longtime publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn.

The service will reflect Franklin’s strong gospel roots. Among the gospel stars performing will be Marvin Sapp, the Clark Sisters and Vanessa Bell Armstrong. The Aretha Franklin Orchestra and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir are also on the program, as are singers Audrey DuBois Harris and Alice McAllister Tillman

The service will be held at Greater Grace Temple. Franklin died of pancreatic cancer last Thursday at age 76 in Detroit.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Fed up with dog poop being left around, board members at a Maryland condominium complex are now relying on DNA samples to police unscooped feces. Jeanne Fisher, the general manager for The Residence at Park Place Condominium, tells The Capital newspaper that she came across “doggie DNA” as an option when residents began complaining about unscooped poop.

The Annapolis complex had tried emails, dog meetings, fines and a security camera in the dog park. The condo association spent about $2,500 on pet DNA kits and about 20 owners began providing samples. Fisher says a sample is taken if someone hasn’t cleaned up after their pet. If matched, a fine will be levied along with about $90 in costs if the association decides to send a specimen to a lab for testing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Someone at an auction at the Kentucky State Fair has plopped down a record $2.8 million for a ham. Two equal bids of $1.4 million combined for a record total for the 18.8-pound (8.5-kilogram) champion ham, produced by Broadbent B & B Foods of Kuttawa, Kentucky. The proceeds go to charity.

The winning bids at Thursday’s annual ham breakfast of the Kentucky Farm Bureau came from Luther Deaton Jr. of Central Bank and Mark and Cindy Lynn. Deaton plans to donate to the University of Kentucky and the Keeneland horse track. The Lynns say they are still determining which charities to support.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

CLEVELAND (AP) — Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles threw two interceptions in the first half and the Eagles’ first-team offense struggled in a 5-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Foles was also stripped on a sack and touched down for a safety by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Cleveland starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor injured his left hand in the first half but returned. No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield replaced him and played the entire second half. This game was, and all Eagles games are, on Eagle 107 (107.3FM).

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aaron Nola outdueled Max Scherzer in a meeting of All-Star aces, Odubel Herrera hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 2-0. Nola was masterful in his matchup with the three-time Cy Young Award winner, striking out nine in eight innings. Scherzer fanned 10 in seven innings. This game was, as all Phillies games are, on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 7 Cleveland 0

Final Detroit 7 Chi White Sox 2

Final Tampa Bay 4 Kansas City 3

Final Minnesota 6 Oakland 4

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 2 Washington 0

Final San Francisco 3 N-Y Mets 1

Final Colorado 4 San Diego 3

Final Atlanta 5 Miami 0

Final Chi Cubs 7 Cincinnati 1

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 96 L.A. Sparks 64

Final Phoenix 96 Connecticut 86

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final Cleveland 5 Philadelphia 0

N-Y Giants at N-Y Jets 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington 7:30 p.m.

New England at Carolina 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay 8:00 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland 10:30 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Columbus 1 Chicago 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Philadelphia at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

———

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Atlanta at Orlando 8:00 p.m.

