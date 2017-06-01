10-year-old Shamokin boy injured in parade recovering

SHAMOKIN – The 10-year-old boy injured in a parde last Friday in Shamokin is out of the hospital and recovering at home. Aaron Leffler was hurt after a float carrying his baseball team ran him over.

Leffler was sporting a “thumbs up” from his hospital bed in pictures taken Monday at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville with coach Leo Mirolli at his side. Leffler’s baseball team played a game in his honor Wednesday. Mirolli says he hopes Leffler will recover in time to play with the team before the season ends. Mirolli also says Leffler’s father hopes he will feel good enough to come watch a game by the end of the week.