$1 million grant to reopen Valley coal mine

MOUNT CARMEL – A coal mine will reopen in part of the Valley…thanks to some grant funding. Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday a $1 million grant to reopen the Anthracite Coal Mine near Mount Carmel. A news release says Blaschak Coal Corporation was approved for the grant to develop a large reserve of coal in the Mount Carmel region.

The state say the project will create 25 to 30 United Mine Worker jobs. It will also be the largest new mine development project in the region. Wages for these newly created jobs more than double the median household income in the region. The company says, upon completion, it will provide high quality anthracite coal for more than 20 years.