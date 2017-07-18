$1 million Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Shamokin

Someone wins the lottery in The Valley

MIDDLETOWN – It might be someone in The Valley is living the dream of winning the lottery. A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket from the Monday drawing was sold at the Turkey Hill located on North Second Street in Shamokin.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reported that the winning ticket is worth $1 million, less applicable withholding. The store will enjoy a $5,000 selling bonus. The winner of the ticket has not yet come forward, after buying the million dollar ticket in Shamokin.